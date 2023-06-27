Top 6 Organic Dairy Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Organic Dairy Industry Overview 2023:

Organic dairy refers to dairy products that are procured from livestock reared through organic farming methods. They consist of numerous products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, cream, butter, etc. These organic dairy items are preservative-free as compared to their traditional counterparts and are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), etc. They boost metabolism, strengthen immunity, reduce muscle and joint pain, and minimize the risk of cancer and heart diseases. As a result, organic dairy variants are in extensive demand among consumers across countries.

How Big is the Organic Dairy Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 23.9 Billion

US$ 23.9 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 36.0 Billion

US$ 36.0 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.5%

CAGR of 6.5% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Organic Dairy Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle illnesses and the elevating awareness among the masses about the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients are primarily driving the organic dairy companies. Moreover, the launch of several educational campaigns and technical and monetary assistance policies by government bodies across the globe aimed at encouraging organic farming practices among conventional farmers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the implementation of new rules related to organic production and labeling to ensure fair competition for farmers and operators is also positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the rising investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to facilitate technological advancements and develop new products with lower fat content and reduced levels of sugar and sodium are further catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing focus on improving the distribution and supply chain of the items and the expanding online food retail sector, which is enhancing product accessibility, are expected to fuel the organic dairy companies in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top Organic Dairy Companies in the World 2023:

Arla Foods Amba

Horizon Organic (Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation)

Organic Valley (CROPP Cooperative)

Whole Foods Market, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Aurora Organic Dairy

