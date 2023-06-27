Top 7 Seaweed Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Seaweed Industry Overview 2023:

Seaweed, also called macroalgae, refers to marine plants that grow in rivers, oceans, lakes, and other water bodies. They are a rich source of tyrosine and iodine that repair damaged cells in the body. Seaweed can be obtained from aquaculture and via wild harvest techniques. They comprise green, red, brown, and black algae that form dense growth on rocky shores or accumulations in shallow water. Seaweed offers antioxidants, such as vitamins C, A, and E, flavonoids, carotenoids, etc., that protect the body from cell damage. Seaweed contains filling fiber, fucoxanthin, and a few calories, which boosts the metabolism. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in pharma products, wastewater treatment, bio-refining, dietary supplements, etc. As such, commercial seaweed is also used in the production of food items.

How Big is the Seaweed Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 7.5 Billion

US$ 7.5 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 14.3 Billion

US$ 14.3 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 11.64 %

CAGR of 11.64 % Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Seaweed Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The increasing consumer awareness towards the benefits of nutritional food products is primarily driving the seaweed market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these plants to regulate the estradiol and estrogen levels in the human body is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for seaweed as a thickening agent in the textile industry is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, they are utilized in the agriculture sector to improve soil quality and enhance crop protection, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating need for brown seaweed to manufacture hydrocolloids, such as alginate, agar, and carrageenan, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive investments in R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the seaweed market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 7 Seaweed Companies in the World 2023:

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Irish Seaweeds

Beijing Leili Marine Bioindustry Inc. (Leili Group)

Mara Seaweed

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

