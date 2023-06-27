Top 8 Mushroom Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Mushroom Industry Overview 2023:

Mushroom represents a kind of fungi that is widely considered edible and forms an integral part of numerous cuisines across the globe. Edible mushrooms are usually grown in a controlled environment with appropriate light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH levels, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and Vitamin D and are proven to be highly beneficial in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of numerous chronic diseases. Shitake, button, oyster, paddy, milky, reishi, etc., are the most common types of available edible mushrooms.

How Big is the Mushroom Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 63.0 Billion

US$ 63.0 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 90.4 Billion

US$ 90.4 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.8%

CAGR of 5.8% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Mushroom Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector and the increasing health consciousness among consumers across the globe are among the key factors stimulating the mushroom market. Moreover, owing to the shifting dietary preferences toward vegan foods, there is an escalating demand for mushrooms as a protein, vitamin, and mineral-rich substitute for meat, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread product adoption in the pharmaceutical sector is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the elevating demand for mushrooms, as they consist of compounds that aid in the treatment of diseases, including hypercholesterolemia and hypertension, is also propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising usage of the product in manufacturing medicines, as they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antitumor properties, is further fueling the global market. Additionally, the inflating advancements in mushroom packaging technologies with the development of humidity-regulating packaging materials by manufacturers that prevent water condensation on mushrooms, thus prolonging their shelf-life, are also driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing consumption of organic food items, the growing urbanization levels, and the rising consumer expenditure capacities are anticipated to fuel the mushroom market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the top Mushroom Companies in the World 2023:

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Bonduelle Group

Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Company

Monterey Mushrooms, LLC

OKECHAMP S.A.

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

The Mushroom Company

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mushroom-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pizza-boxes-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-outlook-report-2023-06-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fruit-beer-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-outlook-report-2023-06-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/airport-information-systems-market-in-depth-analysis-report-2023-28-2023-06-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/indium-tin-oxide-ito-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-16

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/educational-robot-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-16