Top 9 Electric Car Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Electric Car Industry Overview 2023:

Electric cars represent vehicles that are either partially or fully powered by electric power. They usually consist of various components, including motors, batteries, onboard chargers, electric power control units (EPCUs), etc. Electric cars aid in reducing carbon footprints and air pollution levels. They are also convenient and cost-effective, minimize maintenance requirements, provide better performance, produce zero tailpipe emissions, make less noise, etc. Owing to this, electric cars are a more environmental-friendly and efficient alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. They also offer a smooth ride and a unique driving experience with instant torque. Consequently, electric cars are widely utilized for personal transportation across the globe. Presently, they are commonly available in hybrid, fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid product variants.

How Big is the Electric Car Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 129.0 Billion

US$ 129.0 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 372.3 Billion

US$ 372.3 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 18.93%

CAGR of 18.93% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Electric Car Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The growing consumer awareness towards the increasing greenhouse gases (GHGs) emissions and climate change is primarily driving the electric car market. Additionally, government bodies across various countries are offering numerous financial incentives, such as rebates, tax credits, grants, etc., to encourage the adoption of EVs, which is further bolstering the market growth. In line with this, they are also developing charging stations and fast-charging networks that enable electric car owners to recharge their vehicles on-the-go, thereby positively influencing the global market.

Moreover, the escalating demand for advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, to produce zero- and low-emission automobiles with improved fuel efficiency and soundless operations, provide driver assistance, manage battery performance, offer predictive maintenance, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

By IMARC Group, the Top 9 Electric Car Companies & Brands in the World 2023:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Company Limited

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Groupe Renault

Hyundai Motor Company

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG (Porsche SE)

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-car-market/requestsample

Apart from this, the inflating popularity of sustainable production practices, such as reducing waste generation, utilizing renewable energy sources, promoting recycling, etc., among leading manufacturers is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising need for fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce carbon footprints is also catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the introduction of graphene-based batteries that provide high energy density, instant charging facilities, longer life, etc., and the expanding automotive industry are anticipated to fuel the electric car market over the forecasted period.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/agricultural-ventilation-fans-market-research-report-2023-28-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/online-corporate-meeting-services-market-report-2023-2028-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-refrigeration-system-market-research-2023-2028-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electrophysiology-devices-market-research-report-2023-2028-2023-05-12

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-bath-soap-market-growth-size-share-report-2023-28-2023-05-08