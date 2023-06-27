Top 9 Hard Seltzer Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Hard Seltzer Industry Overview 2023:

Hard seltzer refers to carbonated or sparkling beverages similar to beer, with almost five percent alcohol by volume. They are made from malted rice or brewed cane sugar, along with flavorings and soda water. Hard seltzer drinks are available in numerous flavors, which include lemon, strawberry, watermelon, passionfruit, pomegranate, and tangerine. They are gluten-free, have lower carbohydrate and sugar content, and prove to be healthier as compared to regular alcoholic drinks. As a result, hard seltzer products are in extensive demand among consumers across the globe.

How Big is the Hard Seltzer Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 6.3 Billion

US$ 6.3 Billion Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 13.5 Billion

US$ 13.5 Billion Growth Rate: CAGR of 13.46%

CAGR of 13.46% Base Year of Estimation: 2022

2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Hard Seltzer Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The growing health-consciousness among the masses and the increasing number of people suffering from allergies and inflammatory, celiac, and auto-immune diseases are among the key factors driving the hard seltzer brands. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences toward beverages that are healthy, ready-to-drink, low in alcohol content, and flavored are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the introduction of innovative products by leading market players, fermented using yeast and sugar and then flavored with natural fruit concentrates of various types, such as grapefruit, passionfruit, black cherry, etc., is further stimulating the global market.

In line with this, the development of natural hard seltzer free from artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or flavorings is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the inflating investments by key manufacturers in marketing campaigns to create brand awareness among consumers, the elevating product availability on multiple online platforms, and the launch of environment-friendly packaging designs that are recyclable and portable are expected to propel the hard seltzer brands in the coming years.

By IMARC Group, the Top Hard Seltzer Manufacturers in the World 2023:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

& J. Gallo Winery (Barefoot Cellars)

Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

Ficks & Co.

Future Proof Brands LLC

The Boston Beer Company Inc.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

Oskar Blues Brewery

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Request a Free Sample Report For Detailed Information About Companies, Shares, and Data: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hard-seltzer-market/requestsample

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bleaching-agents-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-remittance-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-report-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/glass-tiles-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-outlook-report-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-factory-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-size-share-outlook-report-2023-06-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cloud-based-vdi-market-in-depth-analysis-2023-28-share-outlook-report-2023-06-19