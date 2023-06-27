Top 9 Steel Tubes Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Steel Tubes Industry Overview 2023:

Steel tubes refer to tough, hollow, and durable tubes that incorporate iron alloys with several other elements, such as tungsten, manganese, aluminum, carbon, titanium, etc. They are commonly available in various shapes, including rectangular, square, round, etc. Their production process generally involves using raw steel, which is cast into a workable starting form and is further sealed into a weld or stretched into a seamless tube. They have optimal resistance to heat and corrosion and can withstand high pressure. Consequently, steel tubes find extensive applications in numerous industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, construction, automotive, water treatment, etc., across the globe. They are also utilized to protect electrical wires.

How Big is the Steel Tubes Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 81.0 Billion

Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 88.6 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 1.4%

Base Year of Estimation: 2022

Historical Data: 2017-2022

Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Steel Tubes Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The growing infrastructural development projects are primarily driving the steel tubes market. Additionally, the increasing number of construction activities is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of steel tubes for transporting fluids and in the form of conveyor belt rollers and bearing casings for concrete pilings is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, they are also used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipment, thereby positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for steel tubes in the automobile sector, as they are reliable and exhibit high strength and corrosion resistance properties, is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, they also offer optimal energy absorption capacity, construction safety, resistance against collision shocks, etc., which is anticipated to fuel the steel tubes market over the forecasted period.

By IMARC Group, the Top 9 Steel Tubes Companies in the World 2023:

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

JFE Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Jindal SAW Ltd.

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

Gerdau

Nippon & Sumitomo Stainless Steel Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

POSCONucor Corporation

