Top 9 Sugar Substitutes Manufacturers Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Global Sugar Substitutes Industry Overview 2023:

Sugar substitutes, artificial sweeteners, or non-nutritive sweeteners are substances used to replace traditional table sugar in various food and beverage products. They are produced to offer sweetness without the extra calories and carbs that come with normal sugar. They are generally employed by those trying to cut back on calories, maintain a healthy weight, or regulate blood sugar levels. Artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners are the two primary groups into which they may be separated. Artificial sweeteners, such saccharin, aspartame, and sucralose, are chemically created substances that are extremely sweet and have little to no calories when ingested in conventional amounts. On the other hand, natural sweeteners, such as stevia and monk fruit extract, are derived from plant sources and are often considered to be more “natural” alternatives to artificial sweeteners.

How Big is the Sugar Substitutes Market:

Market Size Value in 2022: US$ 17.3 Billion

Industry Revenue Forecast in 2028: US$ 22.6 Billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 4.4%

Base Year of Estimation: 2022

Historical Data: 2017-2022

Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Sugar Substitutes Industry Driving Factors and Future Demand Analysis:

The escalating demand for sugar substitutes as an alternative to traditional sugar majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing health consciousness and rising demand for healthier food alternatives among the masses. Therefore, companies are emphasizing low-calorie and low-glycemic index sweeteners, which are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Along with this, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is also significantly supporting the market. These conditions often require individuals to limit their sugar intake, leading to a greater demand for sweeteners that do not display any effect on blood sugar levels or contribute to weight gain. Thus, it is catalyzing the demand for sugar substitutes across the globe. In addition, incorporating sugar substitutes into offerings, such as protein bars, yogurts, and ready-to-drink beverages, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, advancements to create innovative sweeteners with improved sensory profiles, providing a competitive edge, are creating a positive market outlook.

By IMARC Group, the Top 9 Sugar Substitutes Manufacturers in the World 2023:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill Incorporated

Roquette Frères S.A

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Whole Earth Brand

JK Sucralose Inc.

