Top Hardwood Flooring Companies Dominating the World in 2023 – Growing Key Players | IMARC Group

Hardwood flooring is a type of flooring obtained from flowering trees such as oak, teak, walnut, balsa, and maple. It consists of complex structure, high density, unique appearance and texture. It also exhibits high durability and lasts longer post-installation, due to which it is used across commercial and residential spaces. In addition, hardwood floorings are convenient to install and require low maintenance as they do not trap dust, mold pollen, and allergens in their fiber and grout lines.

According to IMARC Group, the global hardwood flooring market size reached US$ 47.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

The key companies in the hardwood flooring market are increasingly investing in the development of advanced infrastructural facilities. As a result, they are launching innovative flooring designs, styles and surface textures with vibrant, soothing color combinations that aim to cater to diversified consumer preferences. For instance, AHF Products and UNILIN BVBA are offering a wide variety of innovative hardwood flooring that provide an aesthetic appeal to the floor. Furthermore, the introduction of high-performance hardwood flooring due to the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as zero VOC emission and formaldehyde-free adhesives, is making the hardwood flooring safer as compared to conventional floorings. These factors are anticipated to provide a favorable outlook to the market in the upcoming years.

Some of the top hardwood flooring companies are:

AHF, LLC

UNILIN

Beaulieu International Group

Classen

FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG

Formica

