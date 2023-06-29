Top Luxury Fashion Brands in The World by 2028

Luxury fashion represents a brand that is generally characterized by premium, non-essential, elevated quality, exclusivity, and high-price tag products. These goods are manufactured by using high-grade materials and offer improved aesthetics, superior craftsmanship, an extended warranty period, etc. They commonly comprise premium watches, fashion accessories, jewelry, clothing, designer handbags, perfumes, etc. Luxury fashion includes unique and artistic items that are desirable in a culture or society and serve as a status symbol. These products also exhibit uniqueness. They provide personalized and an unforgettable experience in terms of high-touch service, luxurious packaging, and an affluent in-store environment.

The global luxury fashion market size reached US$ 237.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 294.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.60% during 2023-2028.

How Big is The Luxury Fashion Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 237.0 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 294.7 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) 3.60% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

Luxury Fashion Market Management and Development:

The rising consumer inclination towards high-quality and stylish products with advanced technical fabrications and craftsmanship is primarily driving the luxury fashion market. Additionally, the inflating expenditure capacities of individuals and the growing popularity of social media platforms are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of high-end fashion brands as a status symbol and numerous promotional activities and celebrity endorsements are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, key market players are introducing sustainable production methods, including utilizing ethically sourced, eco-friendly, or recycled materials, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing demand for Augmented Reality (AR) in the fashion industry to provide a virtual in-shop buying experience to customers from the comfort of their space, thereby making it more convenient and easier, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of premiumization for superior-quality product variants is anticipated to fuel the luxury fashion market over the forecasted period.

Top Companies in the Luxury Fashion Market Across the World:

Burberry Group Plc

Establishment: 1856

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Capri Holdings Limited

Establishment: 1981

Headquarters: New York, United States

Chanel S.A.

Establishment: 1910

Headquarters: London, United Kingdom

Diesel S.p.A. (OTB Group)

Establishment: 1978

Headquarters: Breganze, Italy

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Establishment: 1985

Headquarters: Milan, Italy

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Establishment: 1975

Headquarters: Milan, Italy

Industria de Diseno Textil S.A. (Inditex)

Establishment: 1975

Headquarters: Spain

Kering SA

Establishment: 1963

Headquarters: Paris, France

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Establishment: 1987

Headquarters: Paris, France

Prada S.p.A.

Establishment: 1913

Headquarters: Milan, Italy

PVH Corp

Establishment: 1881

Headquarters: New York

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Establishment: 1967

Headquarters: New York, United States

Rolex SA

Establishment: 1905

Headquarters: Geneva, Switzerland

