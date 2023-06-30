Trade Surveillance Systems Market Report 2023: Industry Key Players with Growth Revenue & Forecast 2028

The global trade surveillance system market size reached US$ 1,063.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,819.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during 2023-2028.

Trade surveillance system refers to the system to monitor and identify detects any fraudulent or suspicious activities, illegal trade practices, and data manipulations. It comprises market manipulation, analysis of cross-market and cross-asset, examination of trades in suspected areas, and pre- and post-trade to ensure fairness and accuracy of transactions in a business. It assists in keeping the confidence of buyers and sellers intact and ensures effective internal control and good management of financial operations. It also aids in complying with governmental regulations, protecting the profitability of the clients, and revising trading techniques quickly. As a result, the trade surveillance system is widely utilized by banks, institutional or retail brokers, and market centers and regulators across the globe.

Trade Surveillance System Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising demand for safety and security of trading activities in an organization represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for trade surveillance systems to control and manage market manipulation is offering a positive market outlook.

In addition, the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in trade surveillance systems is bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for trade surveillance systems to avoid huge public losses is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players.

Furthermore, the increasing need to gain valuable insights for business planning in an organization is supporting the growth of the market.

Global Trade Surveillance System Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ACA Group, Accenture plc, Aquis Exchange PLC, b-next, Cognizant, CRISIL Limited (S&P Global Inc.), FIS, International Business Machines Corporation, Nasdaq Inc., NICE Ltd., OneMarketData LLC and SIA S.p.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, enterprise size and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

Banks

Institutional Brokers

Retail Brokers

Market Centers and Regulators

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

