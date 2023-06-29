Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market Price, Growth Rate, and Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market size reached US$ 5.63 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.03 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.20% during 2023-2028.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/transcatheter-aortic-valve-implantation-market/requestsample

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market Outlook:

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), is a minimally invasive procedure for treating aortic valve stenosis. Instead of open-heart surgery, it involves the insertion of a bioprosthetic valve through a catheter, typically delivered through the femoral artery or a small incision in the chest. This innovative technique offers a less invasive alternative for high-risk patients or is deemed inoperable for traditional valve replacement surgery. In addition, it provides improved valve function, alleviates symptoms, and enhances the overall quality of life for patients suffering from aortic valve stenosis, revolutionizing the field of cardiology.

Ask to an Analyst – https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7501&flag=C

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including aortic valve stenosis. In line with this, the increasing geriatric population prone to aortic valve stenosis is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing number of high-risk patients is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the less invasive nature of TAVI appeals to patients and physicians, resulting in market expansion. Moreover, the TAVI typically requires shorter hospital stays than open-heart surgery, leading to cost savings and improved patient outcomes. Besides, the quicker recovery time associated with TAVI attracts patients seeking faster rehabilitation and return to normal activities. Additionally, the technological advancements in TAVI devices, including improved valve designs and delivery systems and enhanced procedural success rates, are strengthening the market. The escalating awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about TAVI as an alternative treatment option is fostering the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

JC Medical Inc. (Genesis Medtech International Private Limited)

Medtronic plc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

NVT AG (Biosensors International Group)

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.

Procedure Insights:

Transfemoral Procedure

Transapical Implantation

Transaortic Implantation

End User Insights:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800