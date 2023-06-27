Transportation Management System Market Trends, Share, Segmentation and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global transportation management systems market size reached US$ 7.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during 2023-2028.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a technological tool that is widely used by enterprises to plan, execute and optimize the physical movement of goods. It is a subset of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supplies chain management (SCM) that assists in improving the shipping quality, reducing costs and ensuring timely delivery of goods while enhancing customer satisfaction. As a result, TMS is widely utilized across the retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.

Request For a Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transportation-management-system-market/requestsample

Transportation Management System Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the significant rise in the logistics industry. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of digital technologies by transportation companies to enhance their overall service is providing a boost to the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the rising trend of online shopping among the masses and significant growth in the e-commerce sector have created a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, rapid technological advancements, such as the widespread integration of these management solutions with artificial intelligence and the deployment of sensors and visions technologies, are also propelling the market growth.

Buy This Report Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2110&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

3GTMS Inc.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

CargoSmart Ltd.

CTSI-Global

EFKON GmbH

Manhattan Associates Inc.

MercuryGate International Inc.

Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

TMW Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on transportation mode, offering, deployment type, application and region.

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

Logistics

Government Organizations

Healthcare

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2110&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://indibloghub.com/article/furfuryl-alcohol-market-growth-scope-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2023-2028

https://www.torah-haim.com/read-blog/47655_furfuryl-alcohol-market-trends-size-growth-factors-and-analysis-2023-2028.html

https://americanwomenorg.com/read-blog/18248

https://www.authortalking.com/blow-molded-plastics-market-growth-key-players-challenges-and-forecast-2023-2028/

https://www.marketreport.us/blow-molded-plastics-market-trends-size-growth-forecast-and-analysis-2023-2028/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800