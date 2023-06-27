Travel Vaccines Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Leading Companies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Travel Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global travel vaccines market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in ​2022​. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 56.5 Billion by ​2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.95% during ​2023-2028​.

Travel vaccines, or travel immunizations, are biologically formulated injections that are administered in an individual’s body before traveling to protect them against potentially deadly infections and diseases. These medications stimulate the immune system by creating antibodies that assist in fragmenting and defending consumers from microorganisms and pathogens. Apart from this, travel vaccinations are reliable and cost-efficient, and they prevent the occurrence of life-threatening diseases and minimize microbial invasion amongst visitors’ bodies. Consequently, mono and combination immunization travel vaccinations are strongly prescribed by healthcare professionals to an individual visiting developed or endemic countries. Currently, recommendations vary from person to person based on the tourist’s gender, age, and medical history.

Travel Vaccines Market Trends:

The global travel vaccines market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion in the tourism industry and the growing number of international tourist arrivals, especially during the various endemic ailments, such as COVID-19. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of multiple infectious and travel-related viruses, including hepatitis, tetanus, Japanese encephalitis, meningitis, and yellow fever, has supplemented the demand for travel vaccines. Additionally, the numerous initiatives being undertaken by regulatory authorities for mandating travel vaccination policies for tourists prior to visiting in certain disease-prone regions are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines that correspond to the genetic sequence and help the body make necessary infection-fighting proteins is propelling the market growth. Besides this, ongoing funding in research and development (R&D) projects for creating effective vaccinations is supporting the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

ALK-Abelló A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

CSL Limited

AstraZeneca PLC

Altimmune, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Composition:

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Breakup by Disease:

Hepatitis A

DPT

Yellow Fever

Typhoid

Hepatitis B

Measles and Mumps

Rabies

Meningococcal

Varicella

Japanese Encephalitis

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

