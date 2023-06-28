Tuna Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global tuna market size reached US$ 42.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.84% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tuna market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Tuna represents a part of the mackerel fish family and is generally found in the temperate and subtropical waters of the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean. It is enriched with vital nutrients, such as iron, proteins, magnesium, niacin, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, B6, and B12. Tuna also offers various health benefits, including improving the immune system, strengthening bones, lowering blood pressure, preventing the risk of cancer, assisting in weight loss and blood circulation, and inhibiting skin and kidney infections. In addition, it is an essential element of the global fishing scenario and is enjoyed across the globe as fresh-cooked, frozen, canned, and sushi. Almost 60% of the total tuna comes from the West and Central Pacific Ocean (WPCO).

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tuna-market/requestsample

Global Tuna Market Trends:

The escalating demand for easy-to-cook, long-lasting, and internationally loved food items, owing to the busy lifestyle and hectic working schedules of individuals, is among the primary factors driving the tuna market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this product, on account of its prolonged shelf-life and ease of transportation over longer distances, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the wide availability of various tuna species, such as skipjack, albacore, bigeye, and yellowfin, and the emerging trend of trying out innovative cuisines among the masses are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating need for fresh and frozen variants that contain a high potassium level to lower blood pressure and the risk of stroke and heart attacks, owing to the rising health consciousness, is expected to bolster the tuna market in the coming years.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=985&flag=C

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Some of these key players include:

Thai Union

Tri Marine

Starkist

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Breakup by Species:

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye

Bluefin

Production Breakup by Region:

Japan

Indonesia

Philippines

Taiwan P.C.

Republic of Korea

Spain

Others

Consumption Breakup by Region:

Japan

USA

Republic of Korea

China

Taiwan P.C.

European Union

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Tuna Market Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Tuna Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800