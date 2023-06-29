Ultra-Thin Glass Market Size to Reach US$ 19.5 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of Ultra-Thin Glass Market

Ultra-thin glass refers to a specialized type of glass that is exceptionally thin, lightweight, and flexible. It is typically characterized by its thickness, which can range from a few micrometers (µm) to a few millimeters (mm). Ultra-thin glass is manufactured using advanced processes such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or float glass methods to achieve its unique properties. Due to its thin and flexible nature, ultra-thin glass offers various advantages and applications. It is commonly used in electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices as a cover glass or display substrate. The thinness of the glass allows for compact designs, improved touch sensitivity, and enhanced optical properties, such as better clarity and brightness.

How Big Is the Food Ultra-Thin Glass Market?

The global ultra-thin glass market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The ultra-thin glass market is influenced by several industry trends and drivers. One significant trend is the increasing demand for lightweight and flexible electronic devices. Ultra-thin glass offers the advantage of being lightweight and thin, making it suitable for applications in smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The trend towards compact and portable electronic devices is driving the adoption of ultra-thin glass in the electronics industry. Another driver is the growing demand for high-resolution displays and improved touch sensitivity. Ultra-thin glass provides excellent optical properties, such as clarity, brightness, and color reproduction, making it ideal for high-resolution displays. Additionally, its thinness allows for better touch sensitivity, enhancing the user experience. The demand for visually appealing and interactive displays is driving the growth of the ultra-thin glass market.

Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing processes and technologies are driving the market for ultra-thin glass. Improvements in deposition techniques, such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), have enabled the production of ultra-thin glass with precise thickness and uniformity. Additionally, the development of roll-to-roll manufacturing processes has facilitated large-scale production, making ultra-thin glass more cost-effective and commercially viable.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Thickness Type:

<0.1 Mm

0.1 Mm-0.5 Mm

0.5 Mm-1.0 Mm

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Float

Fusion

Down-Draw

Breakup by Application:

Semiconductor Substrate

Touch Panel Displays

Fingerprint Sensors

Automotive Glazing

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Biotechnology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd., Corning Incorporated, CSG Holding Limited, Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fraunhofer FEP, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Noval Glass Goup Ltd., Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung) and Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation.

