United States Beer Market Analysis, Demand and Business Opportunities 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “United States Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on United States Beer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The United States beer market size reached US$ 101.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 118.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.

What are beer?

Beer refers to a fermented alcoholic beverage that is produced from malted grains, such as barley, water, hops, and yeast. Its production process involves several stages, including germination of the grains, malting, mashing, lautering with water, brewing in a brewer kettle with hops, followed by fermentation, clarification, priming, pasteurization, and carbonation. It is a rich source of riboflavin, magnesium, folate, potassium, niacin, and pyridoxine. Moderate consumption of beer can aid in strengthening muscles, reducing stress, and improving cognitive functioning. It also assists in maintaining normal blood pressure levels, preventing kidney stones, and minimizing the chances of developing cardiovascular disorders. It has a rich flavor and distinctive taste as it contains various flavoring agents, such as herbs, grapes, and fruits. Some of the popularly consumed beer varieties include lagers, ales, wheat, wild, sour, and stouts.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-beer-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the United States beer industry?

The escalating consumption of beer among millennials majorly drives the market in the United States. This can be attributed to the rising preference for high-quality and authentic beer during celebrations and social and cultural gatherings. Since craft beer is brewed in smaller batches, allowing brewers to experiment with different flavors and styles is catalyzing the market as it aids marketers in attracting the attention of many consumers. In addition to this, the growing popularity of craft beer is also helping to drive the market across the country. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of social media marketing among leading manufacturers to differentiate their brands and reach a wider audience is contributing to the market. In line with this, key players are introducing beer with reduced sugar levels that appeal to health-conscious consumers while creating beer variants prepared from natural and sustainably sourced ingredients, is creating a positive market outlook.

Ask to our Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4662&flag=C

United States Beer Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavor, distribution channel and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Lager

Premium Lager

Specialty Beer

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

Breakup by Production:

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Others

Breakup by Alcohol Content:

High

Low

Alcohol-Free

Breakup by Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trades

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe:- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800