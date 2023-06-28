United States Self Storage Market Outlook, Industry Growth Report 2023-2028

How Big is The self storage market in the US?

The US self storage market size reached US$ 28.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.17% during 2023-2028.

What is self storage?

Self storage refers to the practice of renting storage spaces to individuals or businesses, typically on a short-term basis. Storage units can be categorized as small, medium, or large in size. These systems provide renters with boxes, packing materials, locks, and other tools to safely store their belongings. Unlike full-service storage facilities, where tenants rely on the provider to manage their belongings, self storage solutions offer renters greater control over their items, allowing them to add or remove items as needed. As a result, self storage solutions are becoming increasingly popular among business owners in the United States.

United States Self Storage Market Trends and Drivers:

United States Self Storage Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Storage Unit Size:

Small Storage Unit

Medium Storage Unit

Large Storage Unit

Breakup by End Use:

Personal

Business

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

