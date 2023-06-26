United States Weight Management Market Trends, Growth Rate and Opportunities 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “United States Weight Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on United States Weight Management market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The United States weight management market size reached US$ 73.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 106.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.13% during 2023-2028.

What are weight management?

Weight management refers to the process of achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight through following proper nutrition, performing physical activity, and making healthy lifestyle choices. It involves maintaining a balance between the calories consumed and calories expended to achieve a healthy body composition and overall well-being. It focuses on more than just numbers on a scale and emphasizes the importance of adopting a sustainable and balanced approach to reach and maintain a healthy weight, rather than resorting to quick-fix or restrictive methods that may lead to short-term results but are not sustainable in the long run. Weight management strategies may vary based on individual needs, preferences, and underlying health conditions. It is crucial to consult with healthcare professionals, such as doctors, registered dietitians, or certified fitness trainers, who can provide personalized guidance and support in developing an appropriate weight management plan.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-weight-management-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the United States weight management industry?

The market in the United States is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity among the masses. This can be attributed to the rising risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer, which motivates individuals to adopt weight management strategies to mitigate their risk factors and improve their health outcomes. Coupled with the increasing focus on health and wellness, individuals are becoming more conscious of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight. The desire to achieve and maintain an ideal body weight is driving the demand for weight management programs, products, and services, thus providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, technological advancements play a significant role in the weight management market. The availability of mobile apps, wearable devices, and digital platforms allows individuals to track their progress, monitor their diet and exercise, and access personalized weight management programs. These technological tools provide convenience, real-time feedback, and support in managing weight effectively.

Ask to our Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3044&flag=C

United States Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, diet, equipment and service.

Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness

Surgical

Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe:- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports: