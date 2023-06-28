Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global unmanned ground vehicles market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market Overview:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) refer to vehicles that operate on land without the need for a human driver or operator. They are equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, navigation systems, and onboard computing units that enable them to navigate and perform tasks autonomously. UGVs are widely used for reconnaissance and surveillance, explosive ordnance disposal, logistics and supply chain management, agricultural operations, and mining. They eliminate the need for human intervention, making them suitable for repetitive or dangerous tasks. In addition, they provide enhanced versatility and accessibility as they can easily operate in challenging terrains, adverse weather conditions, and confined spaces.

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Market Demand Analysis:

The rising product utilization in defense and security applications is one of the primary factors supporting the market growth. UGVs are widely deployed for advanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and reconnaissance missions to provide valuable information about adversaries without putting human lives at risk. Furthermore, the widespread product adoption in industrial and commercial spaces to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and reduce labor costs is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the integration of advanced sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, and communication systems to enable UGVs to perform complex tasks, navigate challenging terrains, and communicate seamlessly is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including growing demand for factory automation, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the increasing focus on safety and risk mitigation in hazardous environments, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Manufacturers Worldwide:

ASELSAN A.S

Boston Dynamics

Cobham Plc (Eaton Corporation PLC)

DOK-ING Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

ICOR Technology Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nexter Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ Group Plc

RE2 Inc (Sarcos Technology

Robotics Corporation)

Robo-Team Ltd

Breakup by Mobility:

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

Breakup by Size:

Small (10-200 lbs)

Medium (200 – 500 lbs)

Large (500 – 1,000 lbs)

Very Large (1,000 – 2,000 lbs)

Extremely Large (>2,000 lbs)

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Tethered

Teleoperated

Autonomous

Breakup by System:

Payloads

Control System

Navigation System

Power System

Others

Breakup by Application:

Military

Law Enforcement

Federal Law Enforcement

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

