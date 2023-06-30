Urea Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Urea or carbamide (H2NCONH2) is a colourless, odourless crystalline substance that has no physiological function. It is a waste product produced by the metabolic breakdown of all mammals and aquatics. It is the diamide of carbonic acid and is naturally present in the bile, urine, blood, milk and perspiration. The substance is an organic compound with solubility in water. It is non-toxic and non-combustible.

The leading exporters of Urea include Russia, China, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, while the commodity’s biggest importers are India, Brazil, the United States, Australia, and Turkey.

Industrial Uses Impacting Urea Price Trend:

The demand for Urea mainly comes from the agriculture sector due to the product’s wide usage as a nitrogen-release fertilizer and a feed supplement. Furthermore, it is employed in various other applications, including as a starting material used to make drugs and plastics; as a reagent in lanthanide chemistry; as a stabilizer in nitrocellulose explosives; in the production of high explosives like urea nitrate; to make melamine; as a dish-soap ingredient; in personal care items such as hair removal creams and ointments. Hence its broad application range is propelling its demand forward.

Key Players:

QAFCO or Qatar Fertiliser Company

Yara International ASA

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

SABIC, OCI N.V.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

EuroChem Group AG

OSTCHEM

PotashCorp

China National Petroleum Corporation

Ruixing Group Co.,Ltd

Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Lutianhua Co., Ltd. (Lutianhua)

News & Recent Development

March 28th 2023– Up until March 24th, the current financial year, India imported 74.86 lakh tonnes of urea.

