Utility and Energy Analytics Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Utility and Energy Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global utility and energy analytics market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

They help analyze valuable real-time data related to the distribution and consumption of electricity. They offer insights into customer consumption patterns, preferences, and decisions that can help organizations to predict forecast demand, manage energy constraints, improve customer satisfaction, encourage energy conservation, prevent loss and fraud, comply with regulations, expand business decisions, detect risks, and control costs. In addition, they are reliable, save costs, overcome maintenance issues, offer effective solutions, and improve efficiency. Owing to these benefits, utilities and energy efficiency are gaining immense traction across several industrial verticals.

Utility and Energy Analytics Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the escalating electricity demand due to the growing population, rapid urbanization, and the rising dependence on electrical appliances. In addition, the increasing use of microgrid control systems that allows organizations to control, monitor and analyze grid functioning from a central control center resulting in the expansion of energy analytics which is contributing to market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based deployment model to examine energy use across all facilities and equipment represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the widespread product adoption by the renewable energy sector to provide precise energy production forecasts and anticipate mechanical glitches resulting in improved operational effectiveness is accelerating the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the increasing employment of smart water meters on account of the rising consumption of potable water for commercial, domestic, and industrial applications is creating a positive market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape:

ABB Ltd.

BuildingIQ Inc.

Capgemini SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Salesforce.com Inc.

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Load Forecasting

Customer Analytics

Grid Analytics

Asset Management

Smart Meter Analytics

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Oil and Gas

Renewable Energy

Nuclear Power

Electricity

Water

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

