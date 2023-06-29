Uveitis Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

The global uveitis treatment market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Uveitis refers to a condition that causes inflammation of the middle layer of tissue in the eyewall uvea. It causes swelling that can damage the eye tissues, leading to poor vision or blindness. Uveitis is mainly caused by autoimmune diseases in which the body attacks itself, causing inflammation, infection and tumor in the eyes or other parts of the body. The treatment for uveitis involves a therapeutic process that can heal the inflammation of the uvea and surrounding tissues. It is treated with the help of drugs such as cycloplegic agents, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobials, as well as immunotherapy and targeted therapies. Uveitis treatment also provides the patient with relief from the pain, prevents further damage of the tissues, and restores vision loss.

Uveitis Treatment Market Trends:

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of uveitis and other infectious eye disorders in individuals. Besides this, the growing awareness regarding the need for proper treatment among patients is also encouraging the adoption of advanced therapeutics. In addition to this, the rising complication associated with uveitis has resulted in increased investment in healthcare, thereby fueling the market growth. Furthermore, individualswith diabetes, eye injuries, cataracts, glaucoma, band keratopathy, and inflammatory disorders are more susceptible to uveitis. As a result, governments of different nations are taking initiatives to accelerate the approval of drugs in the pipeline and new routes of drug administration to improve the efficacy of the drugs. In addition to this, there has been a rise in the number of clinical trials for eye inflammation treatments for refractory posterior and intermediate uveitis across the globe. Nowadays, several leading manufacturers have increased their production capacity of the medication. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of ophthalmology have led to the introduction of advanced uveitis treatment, creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uveitis-treatment-market/requestsample

Uveitis Treatment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health), Enzo Biochem Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Treatment Type, Disease Type, Cause and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cycloplegic Agents

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungal

Analgesics

Breakup by Disease Type:

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

Breakup by Cause:

Infectious

Non-infectious

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2759&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800