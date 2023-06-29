Vaccine Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global vaccine market size reached US$ 49.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 88.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2023-2028.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global vaccine market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
A vaccine is a biological preparation that is used to boost the immune system and help to provide immunization against chronic diseases. It is prepared from weakened or killed forms of the microorganism, such as bacteria and viruses, or from its toxins or proteins. It is directed by intramuscular and subcutaneous administration or by an oral method in which intramuscular injections are administered into muscles, whereas the subcutaneous injection is injected into the underneath skin and fat layer. It provides active immunity against a specific harmful agent, including diseases caused by a certain pathogen, injection, bacteria, virus, or parasites. It is available in numerous forms, such as inactivated, attenuated, toxoid, and conjugate vaccines that help in preventing various life-threatening diseases, including measles, polio, diphtheria, meningitis, influenza, tetanus, rotavirus, and hepatitis.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-market/requestsample
Global Vaccine Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing prevalence of viral and bacterial infectious diseases among the masses is driving the global market. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness of effective immunization for eradicating various infections is further catalyzing the market. Besides this, numerous leading players are heavily investing in extensive research and development (R&D) activities for the production of effective vaccines and medications, which is impacting the market favorably.
In line with this, several government initiatives and awareness programs for immunization, and vaccination among pediatric patients to prevent diseases and epidemics, are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as continual advancements in medical technology, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure, a rising geriatric population, and a growing focus on immunization development, are projected to propel the market further.
Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2374&flag=C
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)
- Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS: ALPMY)
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN)
- Bharat Biotech International Limited
- Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS: BVNRY)
- CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY)
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS: DSNKY)
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK)
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ)
- Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK)
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
- Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)
- Panacea Biotec Ltd. (NSE: PANACEABIO)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)
- Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA) (NASDAQ: SNY)
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology:
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Others
Breakup by Patient Type:
- Paediatric
- Adult
Breakup by Indication:
- Bacterial Diseases
- Meningococcal Disease
- Pneumococcal Disease
- Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT)
- Tuberculosis
- Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib)
- Typhoid
- Others
- Viral Diseases
- Hepatitis
- Influenza
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)
- Rotavirus
- Herpes Zoster
- Varicella
- Japanese Encephalitis
- Rubella
- Polio
- Rabies
- Dengue
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration
- Oral Administration
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Multivalent Vaccine
- Monovalent Vaccine
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Preventive Vaccine
- Therapeutic Vaccine
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Vaccination Centres
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Institutional Sales
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
- Preface
- Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Global Market
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:
https://www.openpr.com/news/2972291/ethylene-glycol-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-57-9-billion
https://www.openpr.com/news/2984960/top-10-carbon-black-manufacturers-leading-companies-in
https://www.openpr.com/news/2984963/electric-car-market-share-2023-2028-size-forecast-analysis
https://www.openpr.com/news/2984973/cheese-market-outlook-2023-2028-price-trends-size-share
https://www.openpr.com/news/2984979/confectionery-market-outlook-2023-2028-global-size-share
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800