Vacuum Truck Market Growth 2023 | Industry Share, Trends and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Vacuum Truck Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global vacuum truck market growth, share, size and trends forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the vacuum truck market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.8 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 2.7 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 6.78% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is vacuum truck?

Vacuum trucks are heavy-duty vehicles designed to collect, transport, and dispose of various types of waste, including liquid, sludge, and solid materials. They consist of a tank, vacuum system, and high-pressure pump to store the waste, create suction, and transport it to its destination. They are highly versatile, safe, and efficient, allowing users to complete work quickly and effectively. They can handle different materials and are used in several environments and conditions, including cleaning up spills, removing sludge from tanks and pits, and transporting waste to landfill sites. At present, key players are integrating advanced filtration systems, such as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, into vacuum trucks to improve the air quality inside the truck and minimize the risk of operator exposure to hazardous materials.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the vacuum truck industry?

The global vacuum truck market is primarily driven by the increasing construction activities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Moreover, the rising demand for industrial cleaning, including cleaning tanks, vessels, and pipelines, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of wastewater treatment plants and the rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of pollutants have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, several favorable initiatives by numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to promote waste management plans and eliminate illegal waste disposal and reuse are contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of autonomous and electric vacuum trucks equipped with advanced pump technology, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Dry and Liquid Suctioning

Liquid Suctioning

Fuel Type Insights:

Electric

ICE

Application Insights:

Industrial

Excavation

Municipal

General Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Cappellotto S.p.A.

DISAB Vacuum Technology AB

Fulongma Group Co. Ltd.

GapVax, Kanematsu Engineering Co. Ltd.

Keith Huber Corporation

Koks Group B.V.

Sewer Equipment Co. of America

Vac-Con Inc. (Holden Industries Inc.)

Vactor Inc. (Federal Signal Corporation), etc.

