Vascular Grafts Market Growth, Top Companies, Share, Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Vascular Grafts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global vascular grafts market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the Vascular Grafts Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|US$ 1.8 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2028
|US$ 2.6 Billion
|Growth rate (2023 to 2028)
|CAGR of 6.1%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
What are Vascular Grafts?
Vascular grafts are surgical tools that are frequently employed during vascular bypass procedures, which entail reattaching blood vessels to guide blood flow from one part of the body to another. There are many different kinds of them, including endovascular stent grafts, hemodialysis access grafts, coronary artery bypass grafts, vascular grafts for aortic disease, peripheral vascular grafts, etc. The replacement of damaged veins, valves, arteries, and blood vessels with these vascular grafts after organ transplantation or hemodialysis, vascular occlusion, aneurysms, coronary artery disorders, and renal failure has proven to be quite successful. They assist in lowering blood loss and permit healthy adventitia cell penetration without affecting endothelialization rates. Vascular grafts are therefore widely used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) all over the world.
Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vascular-grafts-market/requestsample
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Vascular Grafts industry?
The elevating incidences of chronic heart ailments and the shifting preferences toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures are primarily driving the vascular grafts market. In addition to this, the development of three-dimensional (3D) printed polymeric vascular grafts that are biodegradable and mechanically compatible with vascular tissues and support neo-tissue formation and growth is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of prosthetic grafts and electrospun PU vascular grafts for complex vascular trauma to reduce the risk of neointimal formation is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing geriatric population, the inflating investments to improve healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, and the introduction of advanced next-generation tissue-engineered graft materials are expected to augment the vascular grafts market over the forecasted period.
Vascular Grafts Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
- Abbott Laboratories
- B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Cook Group Incorporated
- Cordis
- CryoLife Inc.
- Getinge AB
- Heat Medical Europe BV
- LeMaitre Vascular
- Medtronic plc
- Terumo Corporation
- W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
What is included in market segmentation?
Breakup by Product:
- Endovascular Stent Grafts
- Hemodialysis Access Grafts
- Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts
- Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease
- Peripheral Vascular Grafts
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Polyester
- Polyurethane
- Biosynthetic
Breakup by Application:
- Cardiac Aneurysm
- Kidney Failure
- Vascular Occlusion
- Coronary Artery Disease
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Breakup by Region:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
