Vascular Grafts Market Growth, Top Companies, Share, Report 2023-2028

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.8 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 2.6 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 6.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What are Vascular Grafts?

Vascular grafts are surgical tools that are frequently employed during vascular bypass procedures, which entail reattaching blood vessels to guide blood flow from one part of the body to another. There are many different kinds of them, including endovascular stent grafts, hemodialysis access grafts, coronary artery bypass grafts, vascular grafts for aortic disease, peripheral vascular grafts, etc. The replacement of damaged veins, valves, arteries, and blood vessels with these vascular grafts after organ transplantation or hemodialysis, vascular occlusion, aneurysms, coronary artery disorders, and renal failure has proven to be quite successful. They assist in lowering blood loss and permit healthy adventitia cell penetration without affecting endothelialization rates. Vascular grafts are therefore widely used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) all over the world.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Vascular Grafts industry?

The elevating incidences of chronic heart ailments and the shifting preferences toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures are primarily driving the vascular grafts market. In addition to this, the development of three-dimensional (3D) printed polymeric vascular grafts that are biodegradable and mechanically compatible with vascular tissues and support neo-tissue formation and growth is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of prosthetic grafts and electrospun PU vascular grafts for complex vascular trauma to reduce the risk of neointimal formation is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing geriatric population, the inflating investments to improve healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, and the introduction of advanced next-generation tissue-engineered graft materials are expected to augment the vascular grafts market over the forecasted period.

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cook Group Incorporated

Cordis

CryoLife Inc.

Getinge AB

Heat Medical Europe BV

LeMaitre Vascular

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Product:

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Grafts

Coronary Artery By-Pass Grafts

Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Breakup by Raw Material:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyester

Polyurethane

Biosynthetic

Breakup by Application:

Cardiac Aneurysm

Kidney Failure

Vascular Occlusion

Coronary Artery Disease

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

