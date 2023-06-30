Vascular Stents Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vascular Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global vascular stents market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global vascular stents market size reached US$ 10.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

A vascular stent refers to a small device that is utilized to clear and prevent blockages in the heart valves and arteries. They provide internal structural support to stenotic or occluded blood vessels. Vascular stents are usually comprised of polyethylene, polypropylene, or non-absorbable materials, including stainless steel or cobalt-chromium alloys. They vary from tubular stent grafts, which are used to repair aneurysms, to expandable metal meshes, that are utilized during percutaneous vessel interventions. As the stent is placed in the intended location, a vascular stent is expanded using a balloon or a self-expanding mechanism.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing geriatric population is primarily driving the global vascular stent market. In addition to this, the rising incidences of various ailments, such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), aortic aneurysm, ischemic heart disease, etc., are further propelling the global market. Besides this, various unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as high alcohol consumption and smoking, physical inactivity, and poor eating habits, are also catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, increasing consumer inclination towards minimally invasive (MI) procedures, which ensure a quick recovery and short hospital stay, are augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the emerging trend of peripheral and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) stent grafting is anticipated to bolster the vascular stent market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Medtronic Plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

Braun Melsungen Ag

Terumo Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concepts Limited

C.R. Bard, Inc.

W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

Endologix, Inc

Lombard Medical

Translumina Gmbh

Jotec Gmbh

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Coronary Stents

Peripheral Vascular Stents

Evar Stent Grafts

Breakup by Material:

Metallic Stents Cobalt Chromium Platinum Chromium Nickel Titanium Stainless Steel

Others

Breakup by Mode of Delivery:

Balloon-Expandable Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

