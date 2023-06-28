Vertical Farming Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vertical Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global vertical farming market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23% during 2023-2028.

Vertical Farming Market Overview:

Vertical farming is an innovative agricultural technique that involves cultivating plants in vertically stacked layers or structures, such as towers, racks, or shelves, in a controlled environment. It typically takes place indoors or in controlled environments, such as greenhouses or climate-controlled buildings. Vertical farming incorporates advanced technologies like artificial lighting, hydroponics, and aeroponics to provide optimal growing conditions for plants. It is widely used to grow crops, such as lettuces, chards, collard greens, kales, chives, mint, basil, and small woody herbs. As a result, vertical farming is used for food production in regions with limited arable land, such as deserts or urban areas with concrete jungles.

Global Vertical Farming Market Trends:

The increasing demand for sustainable farming to grow organic and nutritious food crops is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Vertical farming is widely used as it helps in minimizing the use of pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers and offers a more environmentally friendly and sustainable approach to food production.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of vertical farming, as it incorporates efficient irrigation systems such as hydroponics and aeroponics, which use significantly less water compared to traditional farming methods, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, rapid technological advancements, such as the utilization of automation and robotic systems that are employed for tasks such as planting, harvesting, and monitoring plant health, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Other factors, including rising environmental concerns associated with traditional farming practices, the implementation of favorable government policies, and increasing expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Vertical Farming Companies Worldwide:

AeroFarms

Agrilution Systems GmbH

AmHydro

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

Freight Farms Inc.

Gronska Stadsodling

Heliospectra AB

Jones Food Company Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OSRAM GmbH (ams-OSRAM AG)

Signify N.V.

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd

Breakup by Component:

Irrigation Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Building Material Glass Greenhouse Plastic Greenhouse

Others

Breakup by Structure:

Building-based Vertical Farms

Container-based Vertical Farms

Breakup by Growth Mechanism:

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Breakup by Application:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

