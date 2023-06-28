Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Global Industry Report, 2023-2028

The latest research study “Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market size reached US$ 634.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,064.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2023-2028.

Veterinary molecular diagnostics help clinicians detect, identify, and genotype various viral, bacterial, and vector-borne infections in animals using molecular-based techniques such as conventional and quantitative polymerase chain reactions (PCR). They require small amounts of various biological sample types for rapid and highly sensitive detection of nucleic acids and diagnosis of infectious diseases. As a result, veterinary molecular diagnostics finds extensive applications in research labs and animal healthcare facilities across the globe.

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends and Drivers:

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is primarily driven by the rising animal husbandry activities and the growing incidences of zoonotic diseases. Moreover, the surging adoption of veterinary molecular diagnostics due to increasing food safety concerns is positively influencing market growth.

Additionally, there has been a rise in demand for veterinary molecular diagnostics owing to the rising awareness about animal health and well-being among pet parents. In line with this, the emerging trend of pet humanization coupled with increasing pet ownership rates has augmented product demand. Besides this, the expanding livestock population due to the rising demand for animal-derived products has catalyzed market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of PCR testing to examine the effect of infection in animals amid the sudden coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including rising adoption of pet insurance policies, increasing pet healthcare expenditure, and ongoing product innovations, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Biochek B.V., bioMérieux SA, HealthGene Corporation, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Ingenetix GmbH, NEOGEN Corporation, Qiagen N.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, technology, animal type, disease type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

Breakup by Technology:

Real Time PCR

Microarray

DNA Sequencing

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Breakup by Disease Type:

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens

Diarrhea Pathogens

Others

Breakup by End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

