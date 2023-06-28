Veterinary Software Market Overview, Future Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Veterinary Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on veterinary software market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global veterinary software market size reached US$ 517.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 771.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.

What are veterinary software?

Veterinary software refers to specialized software solutions designed to streamline and automate various veterinary practice management tasks. It helps veterinary clinics and hospitals efficiently manage patient records, appointments, billing, inventory, and other administrative tasks, allowing veterinarians to focus more on providing quality care to animals. It typically consists of several components, including electronic medical records (EMR) systems, appointment scheduling modules, billing and invoicing modules, inventory management tools, and communication platforms. The software focuses on practice management functionalities, offering features such as appointment scheduling, patient records management, and billing. Additionally, it provide telemedicine capabilities, allowing remote consultations and collaborations between veterinarians and pet owners.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the veterinary software industry?

The global veterinary software market is primarily accelerated by the increasing demand for efficient and streamlined veterinary practice management solutions. Moreover, the growing awareness among veterinarians about the benefits of using software solutions is propelling the market growth. Veterinary software helps reduce paperwork, eliminate manual errors, and improve data accuracy, leading to enhanced productivity and better patient outcomes. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), into veterinary software is further driving market growth. These technologies offer capabilities such as automated diagnosis, predictive analytics, and personalized treatment recommendations, revolutionizing the veterinary care landscape. Furthermore, the increasing pet ownership and rising expenditure on pet healthcare are contributing to the growth of market growth. Apart from this, the escalating need for accurate and centralized data management in veterinary practices, along with the integration of electronic medical records, are providing an impetus to market growth.

Animal Intelligence Software Inc.

ClienTrax

Covetrus Inc.

Esaote SpA

Henry Schein Inc.

Hippo Manager Software Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Onward Computer Systems

Patterson Companies Inc.

Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.

Vetter Software Inc.

VIA Information Systems

Veterinary Software Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, delivery mode, practice type and end use.

Breakup by Product:

Practice Management Software

Imaging Software

Others

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

On-premises

Cloud/Web-Based

Breakup by Practice Type:

Small Animals

Mixed Animals

Equine

Food-producing Animals

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

