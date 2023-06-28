Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market 2023, Outlook, Trends, Share, and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The Vietnam online food delivery market size reached US$ 727.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,807.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.61% during 2023-2028.

Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market Overview:

Online food delivery refers to the process of ordering food from local restaurants or food establishments through online platforms or mobile applications and having it delivered to the doorsteps of customers. It is fulfilling the needs and busy lifestyles of individuals who seek quick and efficient access to a wide range of culinary options. As it offers a seamless and time-saving solution, allowing customers to explore diverse menus, place orders with ease, and have their favorite dishes delivered directly to their homes or offices, the demand for online food delivery is rising in Vietnam.

Top Companies in Vietnam Online Food Delivery Industry:

Vietnammm

Eat.vn

Foody.vn

Now.vn

Grab Food

Vietnam Online Food Delivery Market Trends:

At present, rapid urbanization, hectic work schedules, and changing consumer behavior in Vietnam are fueling the demand for convenient food delivery services. In addition, busy individuals and families are opting for online food delivery as a time-saving solution, allowing them to enjoy restaurant-quality meals without the need for cooking or visiting physical dining establishments in the country.

Additionally, the rapid expansion of digital connectivity, smartphone penetration, and internet usage in Vietnam is significantly contributing to the growth of the online food delivery market. With the widespread availability of smartphones and user-friendly mobile applications, customers can effortlessly browse menus, place orders, and track deliveries, enhancing the overall convenience and accessibility of the service in the country. Moreover, the emergence of online platforms and aggregators that connect consumers with a vast network of restaurants and food providers is expanding the choices and variety available to customers. This, coupled with the growing preference for international cuisines and diverse culinary experiences in Vietnam, is offering a favorable market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Ordering:

Mobile Application

Website

Market Breakup by Cuisines:

Vietnamese Cuisine

Western Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

South Asian cuisine

Market Region Summary:

Southern Vietnam

Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam

