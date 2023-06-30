Vinyl Flooring Market Share, Trends, Industry Outlook, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Vinyl Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“ The global vinyl flooring market size reached US$ 46.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 79.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during 2023-2028.

Vinyl flooring represents a flooring material made by combining natural and synthetic polymer materials, which are glued together to provide a long-lasting, practical, and economical floor covering. It is versatile, easy to install, and highly resistant to water and stains. Vinyl flooring is segregated into vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and vinyl composition tile (VCT).

Vinyl Flooring Market Trends:

The rising construction of luxurious housing projects, the inflating urbanization levels, and the increasing income levels across the globe are among the key factors stimulating the vinyl flooring market. Moreover, the growing environmental concerns are encouraging government bodies to promote the widespread utilization of sustainable construction resources, including bio-based vinyl flooring to mitigate volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating demand for low-maintenance, cost-efficient, and lightweight construction materials is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising usage of vinyl flooring in offices and other commercial spaces is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing need for multifamily houses to accommodate the surging population across numerous countries is offering growth opportunities to industry investors, which is further fuelling the global market. Additionally, the inflating requirement for diverse printing solutions, which further enables easy texture printing on tiles is also driving the market growth. In addition to this, the growing investments in R&D activities to provide customized product solutions in several colors, designs, patterns, textures, and dimensions and the rising focus on introducing self-adhesive floorings are anticipated to fuel the vinyl flooring market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Tarkett

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Gerflor

Forbo

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Vinyl Sheet

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT)

Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

