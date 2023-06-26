Virtual Reality Headset Market 2023 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Virtual Reality Headset Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global virtual reality headset market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Virtual Reality Headset Industry?

According to the report, The global virtual reality headset market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.71% during 2023-2028.

What is Virtual Reality Headset?

A virtual reality (VR) headset is a head-worn apparatus that completely covers the eyes and enables users to interact with a simulated artificial three dimensional (3D) experience. It comprises a stereoscopic head-mounted display, stereo sound, head motion, eye-tracking sensors, gyroscopes, accelerometers, magnetometers, and structured light systems. It provides an all-around view, creates a real world around the user and provides an operational experience. Apart from this, it generates an artificial computer-generated world to facilitate simulations of touch, sound, and vision.

It also assists in experiential learning that allows students to grasp theoretical concepts faster and in greater depth and enhances the learning process by adding interactive and engaging content for experimentation and learning by performing. VR finds extensive applications in consumer goods and electronics, healthcare, games and entertainment, automobile, education, real estate, security, and military. At present, it is available in various forms, such as a standalone, personal computer (PC) based, and console based.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Virtual Reality Headset industry?

The rising penetration of smartphones and the emerging trend of virtual reality games represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), to increase the efficacy of the headset is strengthening the market growth. For instance, AI algorithms assist in the implementation of autonomic and evolutionary communication in mobile, bioinspired and adaptive gaming, multiuser and distributed systems, context-aware networking, data aggregation and fusion, and energy-efficient monitoring in mobile VR technology. Additionally, the easy availability of VR headsets across various online and offline distribution channels, coupled with free doorstep delivery and secured payment gateways, is propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, the improving standards of living and inflating disposable income levels are catalyzing the demand for VR headsets. Besides this, the escalating demand for VR headsets in the healthcare sector to offer professionals a safe ground to practice scenarios associated with anxiety disorders is providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing application of VR in designing and manufacturing industries as an alternative to physical prototypes is positively influencing the market. For instance, designers interact with a real-time representation of the elements that are hard to reach and modify the original computer-aided design (CAD) drawings. In addition, the rising popularity of VR headsets among youngsters as assistance for learning is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development (RD) to introduce more advanced and cost-effective product variants are driving the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Product:

PC Based

Console Based

Smartphone-Based

Standalone

Market Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Paper

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Games and Entertainment

Automobile

Education

Real Estate

Military

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Fove Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

HTC Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Merge Labs Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (Sony Group Corporation).

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

