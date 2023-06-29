Voltage Regulators Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Voltage Regulators Market Share :Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global voltage regulators market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.
A voltage regulator is an integrated circuit (IC) that creates and maintains a fixed and constant output voltage irrespective of fluctuating load or input voltage. It takes in higher input voltage and emits lower, more stable output voltage, which helps protect the circuit against voltage spikes. It consequently finds applications in power generators, alternators, computers, and alternate or direct (AC/DC) regulators.
Report Metric
Historical: 2017-2022
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Year: 2023-2028
Voltage Regulators Market Trends:
Rapid industrialization, along with the escalating demand for uninterrupted power supply in the residential and commercial sectors, represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing demand for smart electronic devices is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, with the advancement in technology, the applications of voltage regulators are rising significantly in communication technology and vehicles that have automated systems. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments by leading market players to develop highly efficient and compact size voltage regulators with reduced noise are expected to drive the market.
Global Voltage Regulators Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., General Electric Company, Howard Industries Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics SA, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, topology, type and end use industry
Breakup by Topology:
- Electro-mechanical Voltage Regulation
- Electronic Tap-Switching Voltage Regulation
- Ferro-resonant Voltage Regulation
Breakup by Type:
- Linear Voltage Regulator
- Breakup by Connection Type
- Series
- Shunt
Breakup by Product Type
- Linear Voltage Regulator
- Breakup by Connection Type
- Series
- Shunt
- Breakup by Product Type
- Low Drop Out (LDO)
- Standard
- Breakup by Connection Type
- Switching Voltage Regulator
- Breakup by Product Type
- Step-Down (Buck)
- Step-Up (Boost)
- Step-Down/Step-Up (Buck-Boost)
- Inverting
- Breakup by Product Type
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Electronics
- Power Transmission and Distribution
- Automotive
- Industrial Automation
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:( United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
