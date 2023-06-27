Wafer Level Packaging Market 2023 | Industry Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Wafer Level Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global wafer level packaging market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during 2023-2028.
Wafer level packaging (WLP) is a process of attaching packaging components to integrated circuits (ICs) before separating the wafer into individual circuits. It helps in reducing the cost and time of electrical testing as the connections are exposed on the wafer. It also aids in reducing chip size, facilitating traceability, and managing inventory. At present, it finds applications in the aerospace, defense, electronics, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, healthcare, and automotive industries across the globe.
Wafer Level Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing adoption of high-speed and compact-sized electronic items is catalyzing the demand for circuit miniaturization. This currently represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market worldwide. In addition, the flourishing electronics industry and the growing use of semiconductors ICs in the internet of things (IoT) are bolstering the market growth. Besides this, rising environmental concerns and increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) are offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players for introducing automotive electronic components used in infotainment systems, powertrain control, communication, and driver assistance around the world. Furthermore, the growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to incorporate WLP technology into 3D sensors and complementary metal oxide semiconductors (CMOS) pixel detectors are anticipated to drive the market.
Wafer Level Packaging Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Amkor Technology Inc.
- China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd.
- Chipbond Technology Corporation
- Deca Technologies Inc. (Infineon Technologies AG)
- Fujitsu Limited
- IQE PLC
- JCET Group Co. Ltd.
- Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation.
The report has segmented the market based on packaging technology and end use industry.
Breakup by Packaging Technology:
- 3D TSV WLP
- 5D TSV WLP
- WLCSP
- Nano WLP
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Consumer Electronics
- IT & Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
