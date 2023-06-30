Wall Covering Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Forecast 2023-2028

How big is the wall covering market:

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Wall Covering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global wall covering market size reached US$ 36.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

What is wall covering?

Wall covering represents flexible textured materials that are applied permanently or semi-permanently on wall surfaces for covering, protecting, and decorating the interior space of a building. Some of the common product types include wall panels, wallpapers, tiles, metal wall covering, etc. These wall covering variants help to withstand scribbles or scratches caused by furniture, add textures in residential spaces, hide imperfections, reduce the risk of mold, and enhance the overall aesthetics. They are extremely cost-effective, easy to install, need minimum maintenance, and offer improved resistance to moisture, chemicals, and fire. Consequently, they find extensive applications in residential and commercial establishments across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Wall Covering Industry:

The rising investments in infrastructural development projects and the elevating number of residential and non-residential construction, renovation, and remodeling activities are primarily driving the wall covering market. Additionally, the increasing consumer demand for visually appealing interior and exterior wall designs and the launch of graphic design and digital printing technologies for printing textiles in diverse textures are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Apart from this, the shifting preferences from conventional ceramic tiling toward premium wall panels with high-quality finishes for kitchens and bathrooms are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of insulated wall panels that provide superior and uniform insulation as compared to more common procedures of house construction is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing strategic collaborations among leading market players to innovate new products in various colors, patterns, sizes, and materials to cater to the evolving consumer needs and the expanding hospitality segment, owing to the escalating global tourism, are expected to augment the wall covering market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

S. Création Tapeten AG

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Architonic

Asian Paints Ltd

Brewster Home Fashion

Schumacher & Co.

Grandeco Wallfashion Group

Josephson Inc.

Osborne & Little

Saint-Gobain

Sanderson Design Group

York Wallcoverings Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Product Type:

Wall Panel

Wall Paper Vinyl Wallpaper Non-woven Wallpaper Paper-based Wallpaper Fabric Wallpaper Others

Tile

Metal Wall Covering

Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

Digital

Traditional

Breakup by Application:

New Construction

Renovation

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

