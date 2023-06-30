Watch Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Outlook 2023-2028

How Big is The Watch Market?

The global watch market size reached US$ 71.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

A watch represents a portable timekeeping device that consists of a case, dial, crown, strap, crystal, lugs, and hands. It can be carried in a pocket or worn around the wrist. These timepieces are made using valuable materials like silver, gold, and platinum, and are often adorned with precious gems like rubies and diamonds. Watches come in various types, including quartz, mechanical, solar, kinetic, chronometer, spring drive, analog, and digital. They enhance the style and personality of an individual, giving them a refined and sophisticated appearance. Watches are widely available both online and offline, and are worn by people of all ages across countries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Watch Industry?

The expanding fast fashion sector and the increasing demand for premium accessories as status symbols are primarily driving the watch market. Additionally, the escalating popularity of smart connected devices and elevating levels of smartphone usage among consumers are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of luxury pilot watches, designed to assist aviation professionals with in-flight calculations, such as wind correction angle and fuel consumption, is also fueling the global market. Furthermore, the customization of watches and the growth of the e-commerce sector are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the advent of smart watches to provide health insights and track nutritional intake and the escalating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases are expected to augment the watch market in the coming years. Besides this, the introduction of touch-sensitive tactile watches, which visually impaired people can use to sense time, is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce industry and easy availability of custom-made variants in luxury boxes through offline or online channels are creating a favorable market outlook.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Apple Inc.

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Rolex SA

Samsung Electronics

Seiko Holdings Corporation

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Fossil Group, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Movado Group, Inc

Titan Company Limited

Xiaomi Corporation.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Quartz

Mechanical

Breakup by Price Range:

Low-Range

Mid-Range

Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Retail Stores

Offline Retail Stores

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

