Waterborne Wood Coatings Market 2023 | Industry Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Waterborne Wood Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global waterborne wood coatings market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.88% during 2023-2028.

Waterborne wood coatings are composed of minute spheres of resin suspended in water with a slow-evaporating solvent, such as glycol ether. They aid in reducing the absorption of moisture and offer protection against scratches and changes in wood color by providing a smooth surface. They are widely used in protecting wood surfaces of furniture, deck, joinery, siding, flooring, and decorative items from environmental influences, such as harmful solar radiation and adverse climate conditions. Waterborne wood coatings are infused with anti-microbial properties that prevent bacterial and fungal growth.

Waterborne Wood Coatings Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid urbanization is resulting in the growing residential, commercial, and industrial complexes across the globe. This, coupled with the escalating demand for seats, tables, beds, and shelves, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, rising standards of living and increasing spending on home renovation and remodeling are creating a favorable market outlook worldwide. Additionally, key market players are introducing self-crosslinking polymer technologies, which improve the stain-resistant properties of the coatings. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for light-colored kitchen cabinetry to enhance the aesthetic appeal, is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities for replacing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) on account of rising environmental and health-related concerns are anticipated to drive the market.

Waterborne Wood Coatings Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Application:

Furniture

Decking

Joinery

Siding

Flooring

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

