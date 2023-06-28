Weight Management Market Outlook, Share, Size, Future Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Weight Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on weight management market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global weight management market size reached US$ 503.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 722.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

What are weight management?

Weight management is a term used to describe a conscious effort to maintain a healthy body weight, as well as to improve overall health. It is an approach involving lifestyle and dietary modifications to achieve and maintain healthy body weight. It includes altering one’s eating habits, increasing physical activity, and making other lifestyle changes. It helps look and feel better, reduce the risk of health problems, and live a healthier life. It limits the intake of processed foods, saturated fats, and added sugars. As a result, it is gaining widespread prominence since it emphasizes healthy eating and regular physical activity that is tailored to the individual’s height, gender, and age.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the weight management industry?

The rising health awareness among the masses majorly drives the global market. Coupled with the rising popularity of weight management programs is propelling the market. Along with this, the increasing prevalence of obesity among individuals due to unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and medical conditions is also driving the demand for weight management solutions to help them manage their weight. Moreover, several leading manufacturers are introducing dietary supplements with various components, such as fibers, herbs, and minerals, to aid the masses in achieving a better metabolism, this is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels.

Herbalife International, Inc.

NutriSystem, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

com

Brunswick Corporation

Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.

Golds Gym International, Inc.

Amer Sports

Technogym SPA

Jenny Craig Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Kellogg Company

Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Cyber International, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, diet, equipment and service.

Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness Cardiovascular Training Equipment Strength Training Equipment Others

Surgical Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment



Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

