Wireless Charging Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

Photo of imarc imarcJune 28, 2023
1
Wireless Charging Market

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global wireless charging market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.77% during 2023-2028.

Wireless Charging Market Overview:

Wireless charging, also known as inductive charging, is an advanced technology that enables the charging of electronic devices without the need for physical cables and connectors. It utilizes electromagnetic fields to transfer energy between a charging pad or station and a compatible device. It offers convenience and simplicity and eliminates the hassle of tangled cables, making it an attractive solution for various industries and consumers. It is easy and convenient to use, wherein a compatible device is placed on a charging pad, and power is transferred wirelessly, providing a seamless and efficient charging experience. As the demand for portable electronic devices continues to rise, the demand for wireless charging is accelerating across the globe.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/wireless-charging-market/requestsample

Global Wireless Charging Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of portable electronic devices and rising individual dependence on these devices are fueling the demand for wireless charging solutions. Additionally, the integration of wireless charging technology in public spaces, such as airports, restaurants, and coffee shops, is becoming more prevalent. Businesses are recognizing the value of providing wireless charging infrastructure to enhance customer satisfaction and increase their sales.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of wireless charging systems in the automotive industry is creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the need for wireless charging solutions as they offer a convenient and efficient method for powering these vehicles.

Furthermore, continuous improvement in charging efficiency and speed with the integration of advanced technologies is driving the market. Moreover, the development of standardized wireless charging protocols and compatibility across various device manufacturers is accelerating its adoption.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst athttps://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1030&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Wireless Charging Brands Worldwide:

  • Convenient Power HK Limited
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc
  • Integrated Device Technology
  • Leggett & Platt Incorporated
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
  • Powermat Technologies Ltd.
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Witricity Corporation
  • Samsung

Breakup by Technology:

  • Resonant Charging
  • Radio Frequency Based charging
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Defence

Breakup by Transmission Range:

  • Short Range
  • Medium Range
  • Long-Range Wireless Chargers

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Photo of imarc imarcJune 28, 2023
1
Photo of imarc

imarc

Related Articles

Photo of Managed Network Services Market Size and Forecast | Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, LG Networks

Managed Network Services Market Size and Forecast | Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, LG Networks

June 27, 2023
Photo of Tertiary Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market 2023 Worldwide Industry Size, Segments, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast to 2032

Tertiary Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market 2023 Worldwide Industry Size, Segments, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast to 2032

June 27, 2023
Photo of Pea Protein Market 2023 Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook | Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Roquette Frèrers , Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing , Nutri-Pea Limited, Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

Pea Protein Market 2023 Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook | Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Roquette Frèrers , Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing , Nutri-Pea Limited, Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

June 27, 2023

COVID-19 Impact on Impact Testers Market Research Report 2023-2031 Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth 2023 to 2033

June 26, 2023
Back to top button