Wireless Charging Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global wireless charging market size reached US$ 15.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.77% during 2023-2028.

Wireless Charging Market Overview:

Wireless charging, also known as inductive charging, is an advanced technology that enables the charging of electronic devices without the need for physical cables and connectors. It utilizes electromagnetic fields to transfer energy between a charging pad or station and a compatible device. It offers convenience and simplicity and eliminates the hassle of tangled cables, making it an attractive solution for various industries and consumers. It is easy and convenient to use, wherein a compatible device is placed on a charging pad, and power is transferred wirelessly, providing a seamless and efficient charging experience. As the demand for portable electronic devices continues to rise, the demand for wireless charging is accelerating across the globe.

Global Wireless Charging Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of portable electronic devices and rising individual dependence on these devices are fueling the demand for wireless charging solutions. Additionally, the integration of wireless charging technology in public spaces, such as airports, restaurants, and coffee shops, is becoming more prevalent. Businesses are recognizing the value of providing wireless charging infrastructure to enhance customer satisfaction and increase their sales.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of wireless charging systems in the automotive industry is creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the need for wireless charging solutions as they offer a convenient and efficient method for powering these vehicles.

Furthermore, continuous improvement in charging efficiency and speed with the integration of advanced technologies is driving the market. Moreover, the development of standardized wireless charging protocols and compatibility across various device manufacturers is accelerating its adoption.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Wireless Charging Brands Worldwide:

Convenient Power HK Limited

Energizer Holdings, Inc

Integrated Device Technology

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Witricity Corporation

Samsung

Breakup by Technology:

Resonant Charging

Radio Frequency Based charging

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

Defence

Breakup by Transmission Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long-Range Wireless Chargers

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

