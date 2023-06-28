Wood-Plastic Composites Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest market research report by IMARC Group, titled “Wood-Plastic Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global wood-plastic composites market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

Wood-Plastic Composites Market Overview:

Wood-plastic composites (WPCs) are innovative materials that are created by mixing wood fibers or flour with thermoplastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, or polyvinyl chloride. The resulting material exhibits enhanced properties, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. WPCs offer the aesthetic appeal and workability of wood, along with durability, moisture resistance, and low maintenance of plastic. They can be molded into various shapes and sizes, making them versatile for use in decking, fencing, cladding, furniture, and automotive components, among others. The combination of wood and plastic allows for a sustainable alternative to traditional materials, reducing the reliance on timber and promoting the use of recycled plastics.

Global Wood-Plastic Composites Market Trends:

The global wood-plastic composites market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly materials and sustainable construction practices. WPCs offer various advantages, such as durability, low maintenance, and resistance to rotting and splintering, making them an attractive choice for decking, railing, and other outdoor applications.

Moreover, the surging product application in the automotive industry to manufacture interior and exterior components in order to reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance aesthetics is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for aesthetically appealing and long-lasting furniture and decking products is boosting the market growth.

Additionally, stringent regulations imposed by governments of various nations on deforestation and waste management have prompted manufacturers to seek alternative materials, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, such as the burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities and rapidly expanding manufacturing sectors, are accelerating the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Wood-Plastic Composites Manufacturers Worldwide:

Trex Company, Inc.

Axion Structural Innovations LLC

Beologic N.V.

Oldcastle Architectural Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Fiberon, LLC

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Woodmass

PolyPlank AB

Renolit

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

TimberTech

Universal Forest Product

Breakup by Type:

Polyethylene

Polyvinylchloride

Polypropylene

Others

Breakup by Application:

Building and Construction

Automotive

Industrial and Consumer Goods

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

