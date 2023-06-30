Workspace-as-a-service Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Workspace-as-a-service Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global workspace as a service market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

Workspace as a service (WaaS) is a type of virtual desktop that provides access to office applications and data to employees at any time regardless of their geographical location. Employees can access WaaS platforms using various devices, such as desktop computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. These solutions include all the office-related facilities, like backup capabilities, productivity apps such as Office 365, and anti-virus and accounting software. WaaS is the latest step in transforming office applications from on-premises (software, servers and workstations) to cloud-based as a service solution. It is generally adopted by small businesses that cannot afford internal resources and infrastructure to handle IT services on their own.

Global Workspace as a Service Market Trends:

In recent years, several organizations are adopting WaaS solutions as they offer various benefits, such as enhancing work-life balance, providing consistency of environment, and enabling employees to be more productive and capable of accessing critical applications and data. They also reduce operating costs and eliminate IT hassles, including cloud storage, backup and offsite replication, dedicated business servers and 24/7 support. Apart from this, rapid digitization and integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing systems are also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to an acceleration in the adoption of cloud technologies by IT companies worldwide, which is providing a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, many companies are making considerable investments in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve WaaS systems.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/workspace-as-a-service-market/requestsample

Global Workspace as a Service Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services, Getronics, IndependenceIT Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Unisys and Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies).The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology and application.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, offering, deployment type, end user and vertical.

Breakup by Offering:

Solutions VDI and Applications Desktop as a Service Hosted Applications (Unified Communication Applications) Security Solutions Others

Services System Integration Consulting Services Managed Services



Breakup by Deployment Type:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Breakup by End User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2693&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group