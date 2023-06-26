Wound Care Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Wound Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global wound care market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.01% during 2023-2028.
Wound care refers to the medical treatment provided to treat wounds or the damaged tissues underneath them. It encompasses continuous monitoring and assessment of the wound healing progress to ensure that it recuperates properly and detects any possible complications. Some interventions are employed to boost the healing process, including pain management, topical or oral antibiotics, and nutritional support. They help lessens the risk of infection, accelerate the recovery process, and enhance the overall quality of life for patients with acute or chronic wounds. Owing to these benefits, wound care solutions are widely adopted in clinics, hospitals, home care settings, and long-term facilities.
Wound Care Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of chronic trauma cases from natural disasters, road accidents, and chronic wounds, including pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, the rising number of surgical procedures and the growing concern regarding post-operative surgical wounds is escalating the demand for wound care to encourage faster healing and prevent infections. Moreover, the widespread adoption of advanced wound care products, such as antimicrobial dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, and bioactive dressings, to effectively minimize the risk of infection and promote healing, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the introduction of novel moist wound dressing variants by key players based on synthetic polymers and the launch of innovative wound care products with enhanced efficacy, patient comfort, and ease of use, such as smart dressings that can monitor healing and alert healthcare providers to any complications, is also creating a favorable market outlook.
Wound Care Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic Public Limited Company
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- 3M Company etc.
The report has segmented the market based on product type, wound type, and end-user.
Product Type Insights
- Advance Wound Care Products
- Foam Dressing
- Hydrocolloid Dressing
- Film Dressing
- Alginate Dressing
- Hydrogel Dressing
- Collagen Dressing
- Others
- Surgical Wound Care Products
- Sutures
- Staplers
- Tissue Adhesive, Sealants & Hemostats
- Anti-effective Dressing
- Traditional Wound Care Products
- Medical Tapes
- Cleasning Agent
- Active Wound Care Products
- Biological Skin Substitutes
- Topical Agents
- Wound Therapy Devices Products
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
- Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
- Electric Stimulation Devices
- Pressure Relief Devices
- Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices
- Others
Wound Type Insights
- Chronic Wounds
- Diabetics Ulcers
- Pressure Ulcers
- Venous Leg Ulcers
- Others
- Acute Wounds
- Surgical Traumatic Wounds
- Burns
End User Insights
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Long-Term Care Facilites
- Home Care Setting
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
